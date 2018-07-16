Search for missing woman in Topanga park turns into death investigation

The search for a missing woman turned into a death investigation Monday as police find a body hidden in the bushes near a trail at Topanga State Park. (KABC)

TOPANGA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The search for a missing woman turned into a death investigation Monday as police found a body hidden in the bushes near a trail at Topanga State Park.

"There appears to be no foul play and no trauma to the body. The investigation is ongoing," LAPD Lt. John Radtke said.

Police will not say who died, but the LAPD was searching for a missing hiker in the same area. She was last seen by family and friends on Sunday.

Friends and family posted photos of Maggie Dykshorn, who had been gone for more than a day. Her last post on social media was a view from her hike in the park with a thermometer showing how hot it was that day.

Her car is still at the entrance of the park, now covered in police tape. Authorities warned others who come through the trails to be vigilant in the summer months.

"The best advice to the public is to be careful when it's hot outside. Let people know where you're going, hike with friends, bring water with you," Radtke said.

Family members were on their way from Iowa to California to search for Dykshorn.
