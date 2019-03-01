Search for stabbing suspect prompts school lockdown in Pasadena

Updated 12 minutes ago

#BREAKING: @PasadenaPD conducting search for suspect involved in stabbing incident [Green St to California N/S; Los Robles to Marengo E/W]. AVOID THE AREA OR SHELTER IN PLACE. — City of Pasadena (@PasadenaGov) March 1, 2019

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A search for a stabbing suspect prompted a junior high school to be placed on lockdown in Pasadena on Friday.The stabbing occurred at an apartment complex on S. Euclid Avenue around 9:30 a.m., according to Pasadena city officials. The victim was listed as being in critical condition.Mayfield Junior School was placed on lockdown as authorities searched for the attacker in the surrounding area near the school. Residents were instructed to avoid the area or shelter in place.The suspect was said to have a dark complexion, large build and wearing a green trench coat, and he should be considered extremely dangerous, city officials said.Euclid and Las Robles avenues were shut down between California and Del Mar boulevards amid the search.