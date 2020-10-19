Search for suspect underway at Paramount Studios lot in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A search for a suspect is underway at the Paramount Studios lot in Hollywood Sunday night.
Los Angeles police did not disclose what the suspect was wanted for and they did not confirm if the person was armed.
LAPD's Hollywood Division tweeted to avoid the area of Melrose Avenue and Gower Street due to "police activity."
Further information was not immediately available.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
