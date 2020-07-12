Naya Rivera search: Effort to find missing 'Glee' star at Ventura County lake continues

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6310323" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ventura County Sheriff's Department released surveillance video on Thursday that shows actress Naya Rivera and her son at Lake Piru before her disappearance.

Divers continue the search for Naya Rivera this afternoon at Lake Piru. This is day 5 of the search and recovery effort. She disappeared Wednesday afternoon while swimming in the lake. pic.twitter.com/3etxZ3ycpN — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 12, 2020

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The search to find "Glee" star Naya Rivera in a Ventura County lake ended Sunday without any results and will resume the following morning, authorities said.The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Sunday that cabins and outbuildings near Lake Piru were again being searched, along with the shoreline.Boat crews and divers scoured the lake as temperatures soared into triple digits.The Sheriff's Office reminded "those intent on searching for Naya Rivera on your own" that the lake is closed, adding that the terrain around the body of water is "very steep and rugged.""Our teams are well equipped and highly trained," the tweet said. "We don't want to have to rescue you."Crews focused on the north and east end of the lake Sunday, which is where the boat was found.Sonar has been used to search the murky, debris-filled lake as high winds have added to the difficult conditions.Work on the reservoir may give searchers the break they need."The water conservation group is going to be draining the lake possibly beginning Aug.1 if that goes through, so we're going to be looking at a next to empty lake, essentially, especially in the northern part of the lake, which should help with our efforts of finding Naya," Sgt. Shannon King said.A smaller team of searchers will be back on the lake Monday.Authorities said Thursday they believe Rivera, 33, drowned in the lake. Her 4-year-old son was found alone in a rented boat.The boy, who was found asleep and wearing a life vest late Wednesday afternoon, told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but "his mom never made it out of the water," sheriff's Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said.Rivera began acting at a young age, but she rose to national attention playing a lesbian teen on "Glee," which aired from 2009 until 2015 on Fox.