Naya Rivera search: Effort to find missing 'Glee' star at Ventura County lake resumes Sunday

Ventura County Sheriff's Department released surveillance video on Thursday that shows actress Naya Rivera and her son at Lake Piru before her disappearance.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The search to find "Glee" star Naya Rivera in a Ventura County lake ended Saturday without any results and resumed the following morning, authorities said.The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Sunday that cabins and outbuildings near Lake Piru were again being searched, along with the shoreline.Authorities said Thursday they believe Rivera, 33, drowned in the lake. Her 4-year-old son was found alone in a rented boat.The boy, who was found asleep and wearing a life vest late Wednesday afternoon, told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but "his mom never made it out of the water," sheriff's Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said.Rivera began acting at a young age, but she rose to national attention playing a lesbian teen on "Glee," which aired from 2009 until 2015 on Fox.