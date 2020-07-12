Naya Rivera search: Effort to find missing 'Glee' star at Ventura County lake resumes Sunday

Authorities cabins and outbuildings near Lake Piru were again being searched, along with the shoreline.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The search to find "Glee" star Naya Rivera in a Ventura County lake ended Saturday without any results and resumed the following morning, authorities said.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Sunday that cabins and outbuildings near Lake Piru were again being searched, along with the shoreline.

Authorities said Thursday they believe Rivera, 33, drowned in the lake. Her 4-year-old son was found alone in a rented boat.

WATCH: Surveillance video shows Naya Rivera, son at Lake Piru before her disappearance
EMBED More News Videos

Ventura County Sheriff's Department released surveillance video on Thursday that shows actress Naya Rivera and her son at Lake Piru before her disappearance.


The boy, who was found asleep and wearing a life vest late Wednesday afternoon, told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but "his mom never made it out of the water," sheriff's Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said.

Rivera began acting at a young age, but she rose to national attention playing a lesbian teen on "Glee," which aired from 2009 until 2015 on Fox.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ventura countycelebritydrowningactoru.s. & worldmissing womanmissing personventura county sheriff's department
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
18 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
Suspects arrested after 80-year-old man beaten, robbed at store
Preteen boy accused of killing teen girl in Harbor Gateway
Fire destroys much of historic San Gabriel Mission
Large crowds hit SoCal beaches amid triple-digit temps
EDD talks extra $600 payment, long wait times
Florida reports largest, single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Show More
Trump wears mask for 1st time in public during COVID-19 pandemic
Dozens show support for police in Downtown LA
30-year-old dies after 'COVID party,' doctor says
John Wayne exhibit at USC to be removed in response to protests
Long Beach businesses enact new protocols to stay open during unpredictable times
More TOP STORIES News