Search underway for inmate who escaped a reentry program in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a reentry program in Los Angeles Monday morning.Brandon T. Martin, 34, left the Male Community Reentry Program without authorization around 1:30 p.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.Martin was serving a nearly three-year sentence for possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property. He was scheduled to be released on Sept. 4, 2020.The inmate is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.