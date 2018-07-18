Rescuers are scaling back the search for a Canadian hiker missing in Joshua Tree National Park.There has been no sign of 51-year-old Paul Miller after five days of scouring the desert area.Miller's wife reported him missing on Friday after he failed to return from a morning hike on the 49 Palms Oasis Trail.Authorities located his car in the trailhead parking lot.Agencies involved in the search efforts thus far have included Joshua Tree National Park Search and Rescue, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Death Valley National Park, Santa Monica Mountain and Mojave Desert Preserve.Miller is described as white, 5-foot-5 and weighing around 160 pounds.Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts was asked to call 909-383-5651.