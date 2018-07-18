Search efforts scaled back for missing Joshua Tree hiker

EMBED </>More Videos

There has been no sign of 51-year-old Paul Miller after five days of scouring the desert area, officials said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KABC) --
Rescuers are scaling back the search for a Canadian hiker missing in Joshua Tree National Park.

There has been no sign of 51-year-old Paul Miller after five days of scouring the desert area.

Miller's wife reported him missing on Friday after he failed to return from a morning hike on the 49 Palms Oasis Trail.

Authorities located his car in the trailhead parking lot.

Agencies involved in the search efforts thus far have included Joshua Tree National Park Search and Rescue, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Death Valley National Park, Santa Monica Mountain and Mojave Desert Preserve.

Miller is described as white, 5-foot-5 and weighing around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts was asked to call 909-383-5651.

The City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hikingmissing mansearchTwentynine PalmsSan Bernardino CountyJoshua Tree
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News