Search underway after man shot and killed while driving in Altadena, authorities say

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A search was underway after a 45-year-old man in Altadena was shot and killed while driving on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Altadena station responded to the 600 block of West Figueroa Street shortly around 1 p.m. after receiving several calls of shots fired.

"The victim was driving northbound in the 2000 block of Canyada Avenue when suspects unknown fired multiple rounds at his vehicle," Lt. Scott Hoglund with LASD said.

The wounded man drove a block and a half before his car came to rest. Authorities say residents saw that he had been shot and cared for him until rescuers arrived.

The victim was found and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Investigators did not release a motive for the attack and a description of the suspect was not available.

A home was searched and people were detained. It was not clear how many people were questioned, but no arrest was made.

Several residents in the neighborhood say they heard the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.
