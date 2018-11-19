The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public's help in finding an 11-year-old boy who ran away from his Altadena group home.Kayson McLane was last seen walking away from Hathaway-Sycamores, located in the 2900 block of El Nido Avenue, at about 5 p.m. on Sunday."Kayson has run away in the past and may be hanging out in the nearby Pasadena/Altadena area," the LASD stated in a press release.Kayson is described as 5 feet and 1 or 2 inches tall and approximately 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.Sheriff's officials said his caregivers are very concerned and asking for the public's assistance in located him.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD's Altadena Station at (626) 798-1131. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS.