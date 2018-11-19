Search underway for missing 11-year-old who left Altadena group home

An undated photo of Kayson McLane, 11.

By ABC7.com staff
ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public's help in finding an 11-year-old boy who ran away from his Altadena group home.

Kayson McLane was last seen walking away from Hathaway-Sycamores, located in the 2900 block of El Nido Avenue, at about 5 p.m. on Sunday.

"Kayson has run away in the past and may be hanging out in the nearby Pasadena/Altadena area," the LASD stated in a press release.

Kayson is described as 5 feet and 1 or 2 inches tall and approximately 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Sheriff's officials said his caregivers are very concerned and asking for the public's assistance in located him.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD's Altadena Station at (626) 798-1131. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing boysearchAltadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LA detective arrested on suspicion of rape
Crash over side of cliff above Azusa sparks small brush fire
Coyote killed after attacking child in Placentia park
Mercy Hospital Chicago Shooting: 4 dead, including officer, gunman
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 27 winner announced
DUI suspect in fatal Palmdale crash ID'd as school principal
ABC7 Salutes TV program finding jobs for veterans
Movement, gestures can help kids learn speech, research finds
Show More
"Dancing with the Stars" Finale at 9 p.m.
Chipotle offers to rehire manager seen in viral video
Sheriff McDonnell remains 'optimistic' over election vote count
Sisters found with gunshot wounds in Westchester apartment fire
More than 4 million people driving for Thanksgiving holiday
More News