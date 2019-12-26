Search underway for Michigan 5-year-old boy who went missing on Christmas Day

SIX LAKES, Mich. -- A search is underway for a five-year-old boy who went missing on Christmas Day.

Officials said Beau Belson went missing around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Six Lakes area of Michigan, located around 150 miles northwest of Detriot.

Family said he's 36 inches tall, 40 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, dinosaur-print pajamas, and black boots. Belson has autism but he's able to communicate.

The boy's aunt, Melody Schapee, said around 200 volunteers were looking for her missing nephew. Police had to tell the public that the search had too many volunteers, and the excess could interfere with K-9 units' tracking.

Schapee said she fears Beau fell asleep, since he's a heavy sleeper.

"He doesn't like loud noises, but otherwise, he's just your typical little kindergartener," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Montcalm County Central Dispatch at 989-831-5253 or 911.
