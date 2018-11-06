Critical missing person: Search underway for 12-year-old East Los Angeles boy

EMBED </>More Videos

The search is on for a missing 12-year-old boy from East Los Angeles who was last seen Monday evening.

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The search is on for a missing 12-year-old boy from East Los Angeles who was last seen Monday evening.

Anthony "Tony" Acosta was last seen near West Vernon Avenue and South Flower Street around 5 p.m. Monday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department asked for the public's help to find Tony, who they described as a critical missing person.

Tony's family hasn't heard or seen from him since and he is not believed to be a runaway.

He was described as Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 250 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, tan pants, black shoes and carrying a black hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any relevant information about Tony's whereabouts, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's East Los Angeles Station at (323) 264-4151. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing boymissing childrenmissing personlos angeles county sheriff's departmentsearchEast Los AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Election Day 2018: Find your polling place, voting hours, sample ballot
Election 2018: California candidates make their final pitches
OC voters could determine control of the House
Elections 2018: Where and when to vote
Diamond Bar man arrested after parents die in house fire
Suspected DUI driver crashes into 2 vehicles in Arcadia
Detectives investigate shooting death of man in Westmont
Vigil honors bicyclist killed in Claremont
Show More
3 seniors injured in hit-and-run incident in Westlake District
Idris Elba named People's 2018 'Sexiest Man Alive'
Convicted SoCal killers Andrew Urdiales, Virendra Govin found dead in San Quentin
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminates two couples on 'Country Night'
Costa Mesa fire captain dies after being struck by DUI suspect
More News