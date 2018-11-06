The search is on for a missing 12-year-old boy from East Los Angeles who was last seen Monday evening.Anthony "Tony" Acosta was last seen near West Vernon Avenue and South Flower Street around 5 p.m. Monday.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department asked for the public's help to find Tony, who they described as a critical missing person.Tony's family hasn't heard or seen from him since and he is not believed to be a runaway.He was described as Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 250 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, tan pants, black shoes and carrying a black hooded sweatshirt.If you have any relevant information about Tony's whereabouts, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's East Los Angeles Station at (323) 264-4151. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).