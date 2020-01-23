Surveillance video shows missing Alabama girl 'willingly' get inside SUV before disappearance, police say

Authorities in Alabama are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen roughly two days ago.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for Amberly Flores, who was last seen in Pelham Tuesday at around 7 a.m.

Pelham police said surveillance video shows the girl "willingly got into a dark Mercedes SUV" near the Green Park South mobile home community. Authorities haven't yet confirmed who was driving the vehicle.



Amberly was last seen wearing a white jacket, blue jeans and a pink backpack, police said.

Pelham police are sharing images of the dark-colored SUV and seeking help from the public to track down the vehicle and its driver.

If you've seen Amberly or the vehicle, Pelham police ask that you contact them at 205-620-6550.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamamissing girlmissing childrenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oxnard police respond to report of possible shooting at school
Passenger arrives at LAX with possible coronavirus symptoms
Man charged with murder in IE crash that killed 3 teens
What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
Death investigation underway after bones recovered in SLA
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
LA City Council approves $5.75M settlement to parents of Marine vet
Show More
LA County homeless count continues in Santa Monica
Michelle Carter, of texting suicide case, freed from jail
Migrant parents separated from kids since 2018 reunited at LAX
3 US firefighters killed while battling Australian wildfires
DACA recipient reaches $19K settlement with Laguna Beach over ICE hold
More TOP STORIES News