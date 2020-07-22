Search underway for man who sexually assaulted woman on Temecula trail

TEMECULA, Calif. (KABC) -- A manhunt is underway to find a possible sexual assault suspect in Temecula.Surveillance video has been released showing the suspect.The alleged assault happened last Thursday, July 16 around 10:30 a.m. on the Santa Gertrudis Creek Trail, underneath Winchester Road.Deputies found a female with minor injuries who said she was sexually assaulted.A similar incident occurred June 14 in the same area, when a woman was assaulted and her cellphone was stolen.The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Riverside County Sheriff's Department detectives at (951)696-3000.