Search underway for man who sexually assaulted woman on Temecula trail

A manhunt is underway to find a possible sexual assault suspect in Temecula.
By ABC7.com staff
TEMECULA, Calif. (KABC) -- A manhunt is underway to find a possible sexual assault suspect in Temecula.

Surveillance video has been released showing the suspect.

The alleged assault happened last Thursday, July 16 around 10:30 a.m. on the Santa Gertrudis Creek Trail, underneath Winchester Road.

Deputies found a female with minor injuries who said she was sexually assaulted.

A similar incident occurred June 14 in the same area, when a woman was assaulted and her cellphone was stolen.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Riverside County Sheriff's Department detectives at (951)696-3000.

