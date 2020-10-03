1 killed, 2 injured in second shooting in less than 24 hours in South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The search for a suspect was underway Saturday morning after one person was killed and two others were injured in the second shooting in less than 24 hours in South Los Angeles.The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. near the area of 110th and Spring streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The suspect fled on foot but a description was not given.The two injured individuals were taken to the hospital in unknown condition. Meanwhile, details about what prompted the shooting were not immediately available.The incident comes just a day after LAPD Chief Michel Moore said there's been an uptick in violent crimes in South L.A.On Friday evening, four people were shot near 51st and Hoover streets. All victims were expected to survive but no information was available on the shooter.