Search underway for suspect who shot 2 in the face in downtown Los Angeles, police say

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A search was underway for the suspect who shot two people in the face in downtown Los Angeles Friday night, authorities said.The shooting happened around 9 p.m. near what police believe to be a homeless encampment off the intersection of Temple Avenue and Figueroa Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Police said the suspect, who was wearing all dark clothing and who may know the victims, fled from the scene.The condition of the victims was not immediately available.