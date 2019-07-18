Sheriff's homicide detectives serve search warrant at Hollywood Hills home of rapper YG

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives served a search warrant Thursday morning at the Hollywood Hills home of rapper YG, whose vehicle was involved in a July 3 chase and shootout between deputies and a gunman that resulted in the death of an innocent bystander, authorities said.

YG, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, was not home at the time of the raid and has not been accused of a crime, sheriff's officials said.

Several people were detained at the house, but no arrests have been in the case, an LASD detective told ABC7.


YG previously said he was unaware of the July 3 incident in Compton and Inglewood, which involved a black Cadillac Escalade registered in his name, until after it occurred.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inglewoodlos angeles countycomptonpolice chaserap musiclos angeles county sheriff's departmentrappershootinghip hopdeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Rapper YG says he was nowhere near scene of shootout, chase involving his SUV
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed in crash on 5 Freeway near Sylmar
LAPD officer pleads not guilty to multiple rape charges
1 person killed in hit-and-run rollover in South L.A.
Kyoto Animation fire kills 33; suspect screams 'You die!'
Police searching for suspect after 7-year-old boy shot in Watts
Cashier no longer works at Illinois gas station after questioning customers' citizenship
Crowd at Trump rally yells 'Send her back' in attack on congresswomen
Show More
Discussion continues around FaceApp privacy concerns
Toys 'R' Us making comeback with 2 stores in NJ, TX
Berkeley votes to make city code more gender neutral
VIDEO: Deputy hurt in Victorville standoff, apparent shootout
Annual summer program offers free health services for kids
More TOP STORIES News