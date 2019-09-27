Multiple search warrants served across San Fernando Valley, including Canoga Park strip club

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into custody after several search warrants were handed out in the San Fernando Valley Thursday night, as part of an ongoing investigation by a multi-agency task force.One of those locations searched was a strip club in Canoga Park along Canoga Avenue near Roscoe Boulevard. Police said they were searching for a narcotics dealer.AIR7 HD was over the scene as heavily-armed law enforcement officers patrolled the perimeter of the building with guns drawn. Once they searched the strip clip, Los Angeles police moved over to a nearby marijuana dispensary where there was a suspect holed up inside.Authorities broke the door down and brought out an unidentified suspect in handcuffs after he had failed to cooperate with their demands and would not come out. It's unclear if the detained suspect was the narcotics dealer authorities were searching for.The Los Angeles Police Department said the operation was part of a larger regional task force that is cracking down on criminal activity. The nature of all the search warrants was not immediately disclosed.