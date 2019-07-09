Search team finds jet ski of New Jersey couple who went missing in Barbados

HOLETOWN BEACH, Barbados -- A jet ski belonging to a New Jersey couple who went missing while on a trip to Barbados has reportedly been found.

According to reports, a search team found the couple's jet ski about 250 miles away from the shore. No sign of the missing couple was reported.

Last week, authorities in Barbados called off the week-long search for 32-year-old Oscar Suarez and his girlfriend, 25-year-old Magdalena Devil, of Montclair.

They were last seen on June 24 riding out to sea on jet skis. Authorities say they both wore life jackets.

The search covered more than 600 nautical miles and included police, the local coast Guard, regional security forces and the US Air Force.

Suarez and Devil arrived in Barbados on June 22 for a one-week vacation in Holetown on the island's west coast.

Two days later they set off over Caribbean waters. When they didn't return after about 30 minutes, police and the Barbados Coast Guard searched the waters but couldn't find them or the jet skis.

Suarez's mother says she texted her son later that day but he never responded.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montclairessex countymissing manjet skieru.s. & worldmissing womanmissing person
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
Show More
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
More TOP STORIES News