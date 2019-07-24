Carson murder suspect Maricela Mercado arrested, missing daughter found

Maricela Mercado was detained in Chihuahua, Mexico, and daughter Alora Benitez was located with her on Tuesday, with the assistance of the FBI and local law enforcement, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Mercado and Alora Benitez were deported from Mexico, deemed to have entered the country illegally. They were transported to the Paso Del Norte port of entry and were delivered to agents from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Mercado was then arrested by officers in El Paso pursuant to the warrant issued in Los Angeles for the murder of Jeffrey Appel.
FBI agents took custody of Benitez pending return to California and reunification with her family. Mercado will remain in custody in El Paso, pending extradition to California, sheriff's officials said.
The arrest comes about one month after suspect Roman Cerratos was arrested in Mexico in connection with the same murder investigation. The search for the two suspects in the murder investigation triggered an Amber Alert in April for Benitez, who is now 16.
Detectives are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of Appel that occurred in the 400 block of East Carson Plaza Drive in Carson on April 16 at 6:30 a.m.
Cerratos and Mercado had been last seen driving a white 2013 BMW four-door sedan with Nevada license plate MARIMAR. That vehicle was later recovered unoccupied in San Diego in late April, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.