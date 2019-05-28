Search continues for another missing hiker after yoga teacher found in Hawaii

MAUI, Hawaii -- The search is on for a second hiker in Hawaii. Noah "Kekai" Mina is still missing just days after Amanda Eller was rescued from a forest in Maui after 17 days in the wild.

Now, some of the same rescuers who brought Eller home are hoping to find Mina.

The 35-year-old disappeared while hiking in rugged Maui terrain on May 20.

A Facebook group called Bring Kekai Home has been established, along with a GoFundMe page in an effort to raise $100,000 to continue his search and rescue.

"There has been new tracks found by the ridges and we are convinced that our loving Kane is out there needing the assistance to come back," the post read. "We have hope and faith that we can bring him home."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiisafetysearchsearch and rescuemissing manu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News