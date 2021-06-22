Celebrate Pride with These Secretly Awesome LGBTQ+-Owned Small Businesses

That's why on this episode of Secretly Awesome, join host Roxy Te as we shine the spotlight on LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs and businesses making a difference. Like an artist using vibrant neon signs to share positive messages of hope for the LGBTQ+ community and a tailor shop making sure that everyone feels comfortable in the clothes they're in.
From beloved barbecue places to one of the first openly gay bars in San Francisco, celebrate with us as we take pride in LGBTQ+-owned small businesses across America.
