Santa Monica shooting: Security guard fires at knife-wielding suspect at 3rd Street Promenade

NOTE: This is NOT an active shooter situation. — Santa Monica Police (@SantaMonicaPD) August 16, 2019

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Santa Monica police swarmed the area of the Third Street Promenade and Arizona Avenue in response to reports of shots being fired Friday morning.Police say there was an attempted robbery around 11:15 a.m., and a security guard fired multiple shots as the suspect, who was armed with a knife, took off. It is unclear if the suspect was struck, according to police.Authorities confirmed that there is no active shooter. There are no reports of injuries.Witnesses in the area say via social media the sound of two shots being fired was heard, prompting people to scatter and seek shelter.Police are urging people to avoid the area.