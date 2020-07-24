Security guard possibly attempting to stop crime in progress killed in hit-and-run in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police say a security guard possibly trying to stop a crime in progress was the victim of a deadly hit-and-run in Long Beach.

The incident occurred just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Anaheim Street and Magnolia Avenue.

Witnesses say the guard was hanging on to the hood of a car before falling off and landing in the street.

Another driver then hit the victim.

Both drivers then fled the scene.

Police have not made any arrests.
