Security guard possibly attempting to stop crime in progress killed in hit-and-run in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police say a security guard possibly trying to stop a crime in progress was the victim of a deadly hit-and-run in Long Beach.
The incident occurred just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Anaheim Street and Magnolia Avenue.
Witnesses say the guard was hanging on to the hood of a car before falling off and landing in the street.
Another driver then hit the victim.
Both drivers then fled the scene.
Police have not made any arrests.
