See the Blue Angels fly over Philadelphia and New York from inside the cockpit

PHILADELPHIA -- The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels joined the Air Force Thunderbirds in a flyover of the Philadelphia and New York City regions on Tuesday.

The flyover was a show of support for health care workers, first responders, military personnel and others on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.

The Blue Angels released video showing the view from inside the cockpit as the jets took flight.

The skyscrapers from the Philadelphia and New York skylines could be seen from outside the cockpit window as the Blue Angels flew in formation.

EMBED More News Videos

The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds fly over Center City Philadelphia on April 28, 2020.



"We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to salute those working on the frontline of the COVID-19 response, we are in awe of your strength and resilience," said Navy Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader.

"Thank you to all of those in essential industries keeping our nation moving forward. We will get through this. We are all in this together."
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Guidelines released for reopening of Disney World
Surfers ride glowing bioluminescent waves of SoCal coasts: VIDEO
LA County ordinance requires large companies to offer more sick leave
Newsom announces plan for schools, businesses to reopen
Gilead says drug proved effective against virus in US study
Newport Beach officials vote against closing beaches on weekends
Man wins $1M Lottery jackpot twice on same day
Show More
Video of NorCal deputy punching teen prompts investigation
Coronavirus: Here's what goes into creating vaccine for COVID-19
Coronavirus: Costco to require all shoppers to wear face coverings
Relief fund helps struggling LA street vendors during coronavirus crisis
Teen becomes first to die of COVID-19 in Texas town
More TOP STORIES News