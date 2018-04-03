Semi-truck driver sought in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Los Angeles

The search is on for the driver of a semi-truck involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The search is on for the driver of a semi-truck involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles.

Victor Hernandez-Perez, 27, was walking near the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Central Avenue when he was struck and killed by a semi-truck.

The Los Angeles Police Department recently released surveillance video of the Feb. 23 crash. However, the video only gives police the name of the trucking company "Chago," which was written on the right-side door of the 18-wheel commercial truck.

Hernandez-Perez's family wants the truck driver to come forward.

"To say the truth and... to do something about it. We want justice," said Michael Hernandez, Hernandez-Perez's nephew.

Police said the truck has a dark colored tractor unit and a white detachable semi-trailer.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender's identification, apprehension and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise, the LAPD said.

If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact Officer E. Zelaya with the Central Traffic Division at (213) 833-3713 or (424) 363-5227. During non-business hours or on weekends, you can call the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at (213) 846-8486 as well as 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).
