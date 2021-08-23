localish

Semicolon is Chicago's only Black woman-owned bookstore

By T.J. Whitfield
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago's only Black woman-owned bookstore

CHICAGO -- Chicago's only Black woman-owned bookstore, Semicolon, is not only serving up good reads and good vibes, but also promoting literacy and learning in its community.

"Beyond the dopest bookstore in Chicago, we are a space that focuses on Black comfort," owner Danielle Mullen said. "I want to see little Black babies deciding that they want to own a bookstore of all things. You don't have to rap, sing, act, play basketball, you don't have to do that, you can do whatever you want. Black people are incredibly nuanced, and I try to prove that fact, every day."

During a bout with cancer in 2019, Mullen couldn't just sit at home doing chemo and radiation. So instead, she found an empty space and built Semicolon Bookstore!

"I just wanted to put a bunch of books in here and talk to people about books because that's my happy place," Mullen said.

Two years later, and way ahead of her five-year plan, Mullen and her team of booksellers are selling more than 50,000 books a week online and in-store.

From Malcom X to Trevor Noah, Semicolon is truly a place where Black literature shines. "Reading is a revolutionary act, and literacy is freedom," is Mullen and her team's business motto.

Mullen is using her small, Black-owned business to combat Chicago's low literacy rates and to promote the positive narrative of Black book reading and selling.

" I started recognizing that there was a representation that we brought to not only the community, but the book-selling space, that was obviously necessary," Mullen said. "It shows Black booksellers as Black book readers, and that's important."

Semicolon Bookstore is preparing to open a brand new, larger space in the fall. Visit semicolonchi.com to learn more and browse their online collection.

Semicolon Bookstore


(312) 877-5170
515 N Halsted St.
Chicago, IL 60642
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoriver westbooksblack owned businessgood newslocalishwlssecretly awesome
LOCALISH
Chicago's only Black woman-owned bookstore
Spider-Man Fan Shares 22k Comic Book Collection
Young pilot soaring to new heights
Designer draws inspiration from his favorite sneakers
TOP STORIES
Armed man robs 4 SoCal convenience stores in 1 night
Torrance police recover over 300 recall ballots
Internal probe clears officer in Capitol riot shooting
LAFD adds new chopper to fleet ahead of fire season
'Beg them to get vaccinated:' Mom shares daughter's final message
Pedestrian struck, killed on southbound 57 Freeway in Brea
Pasadena may become next school district to require COVID vaccine
Show More
Number of COVID patients in LA County hospitals drop for 4th day
CSU students return to campus with vaccine requirement in place
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Ex-Marine helps CA man escape from Afghanistan
Sneak peek at Princess Tiana's re-imagined Splash Mountain
More TOP STORIES News