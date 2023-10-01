Senator Dianne Feinstein's remains return to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- Senator Dianne Feinstein's remains returned to the Bay Area Saturday night, and was transported to a funeral home in San Francisco by a procession.

Feinstein's Senate office staff on Friday morning confirmed the death of the trailblazing politician, who along with being the longest-serving woman senator in U.S. history was San Francisco's first woman mayor and first woman president of the city's Board of Supervisors.

Many have been leaving flowers at a statue of Feinstein inside San Francisco City Hall, paying tribute to her work for the city.

