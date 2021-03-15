Senior citizens weigh in on dating later in life

CHICAGO -- Dating at 80 or 90? Its never too late for romance!Three very fun and engaging Chicago area seniors don't hold back about dating later in life. Carol is 85 and talked about how dating at an older age is not much different than dating in high school.Corrine spoke about how she almost killed one of her dates with a heavy suitcase. And Tony, who had been married for 66 years before his wife passed away, shared openly about wanting more than being kissed like a grandfather at the end of the night.And finally, the big question: Would they ever agree to be featured on "The Bachelor" or "The Bachelorette"?