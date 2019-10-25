Sepulveda Basin Fire: Firefighters achieve 80% containment, blaze burns through 60 acres

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling a brush fire that erupted in the Sepulveda Basin Thursday afternoon just off the 405 Freeway amid strong winds sweeping across the region.
The blaze broke out around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Woodley Avenue and Burbank Boulevard and had burned about 60 acres, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It was 80% contained by 9 p.m.
Evacuations were underway for homeless people living in the basin south of the 101 Freeway. A fire erupted in the same area in July and tore through about seven acres of thick brush.
Over 120 firefighters were assigned to battle the fire from the ground and the air. No injures were reported.
Evacuation orders were not in place for residents of Sherman Oaks and Encino, but fire officials were urging them to gather the essentials to be prepared should need to evacuate arise.
It's the third blaze to break out in the Southland within hours of eachother, including fires in Canyon Country and Castaic.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
