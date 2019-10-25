Sepulveda Basin Fire: Firefighters achieve 80% containment, blaze burns through 60 acres

By ABC7.com staff
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling a brush fire that erupted in the Sepulveda Basin Thursday afternoon just off the 405 Freeway amid strong winds sweeping across the region.

The blaze broke out around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Woodley Avenue and Burbank Boulevard and had burned about 60 acres, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It was 80% contained by 9 p.m.

Evacuations were underway for homeless people living in the basin south of the 101 Freeway. A fire erupted in the same area in July and tore through about seven acres of thick brush.

Over 120 firefighters were assigned to battle the fire from the ground and the air. No injures were reported.

Evacuation orders were not in place for residents of Sherman Oaks and Encino, but fire officials were urging them to gather the essentials to be prepared should need to evacuate arise.

It's the third blaze to break out in the Southland within hours of eachother, including fires in Canyon Country and Castaic.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sepulveda basinvan nuyslos angelesbrush fire
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 fires erupt in SoCal amid red-flag conditions
Canyon Country fire erupts to 4,000 acres
FIRE MAP: Active fire reports, perimeters for SoCal fires
Castaic fire damages 3 homes, burns 20-acres
SoCal wildfire school closures list
2 dead, 3 injured after pickup truck crashes into tree in Simi Valley
Large pigs evacuated from Canyon Country sanctuary as Tick Fire burns
Show More
Suspect captured on video burglarizing vehicle in Irvine
Brush fire erupts in hills of Eagle Rock next to high school
Old Water Fire prompts mandatory San Bernardino evacuations
SoCal Edison power outage interactive map
New locations linked to latest Measles case in LA County
More TOP STORIES News