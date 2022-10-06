Stockton serial killer 'on a mission,' police say; experts weigh in on suspect's next possible move

The victim of an April 2021 shooting in Oakland, linked by Stockton, California police to an apparent serial killer, has been identified.

STOCKTON, Calif. -- A California serial killer seems to be "on a mission" throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year, but detectives have not figured out what's behind the violence.

Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70 miles apart, police said. The first fatal shooting was in Oakland in April 2021. The woman was wounded in Stockton days later. More than a year passed, then the five killings in Stockton took place between July 8 and Sept. 27, all within a radius of a few square miles, police said.

"We don't know what the motive is. What we do believe is that it's mission-oriented," Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said Tuesday. "This person's on a mission."

Although police would not say whether all seven shootings had been linked to the same gun, McFadden alluded to a single pistol during the news conference.

"I have absolutely no answer as to why that pistol went dormant for over 400 days," between the April 2021 shootings and the first case this summer, the chief said.

The killings came up at Tuesday night's Stockton City Council meeting.

"I want to remind people to be careful," said one councilmember.

Criminologist and author Dr. Scott Bonn says there is less and less time between the recently linked cases and that is concerning.

"I hate to say this but it's very likely that he will kill again in the near future," says Dr. Bonn who continued saying, "some of these people were homeless and others wandering around at all hours of the night, so he may perceive them as being homeless - so he may have given himself a mission for whatever reason to rid the city of homeless people."

Authorities last week announced that five men in Stockton were ambushed and shot to death, alone in the dark. On Monday, police said the two additional cases last year had been tied to those killings.

A person of interest is being sought in connection with the bloodshed - they appear on video at several of the crime scenes - but no evidence directly links them to the shootings, McFadden said. He said some of the victims were homeless and some were not.

There is a $125,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Police are fielding hundreds of tips daily, as well as submitting additional evidence in case other crimes in the state can be connected to the spate of shootings.

Tuesday night we spoke with Professor Ann Burgess who has studied serial killers. She was accompanied by two retired FBI Agents, Jeffrey Wood and Andrea Kern.

"The hours of the victims being shot suggests that he worked so that he used the night and early morning as his time to look for victims ,and we would suspect that he lives in that area," said Burgess.

Wood and Kern weighed in on what investigators are now likely looking at. They say some of the biggest questions may surround the gap of more than a year between the Oakland killing and the Stockton killings.

"Was he injured? Incarcerated? Lot of different things. Was he working and it took him away somewhere?" said Wood.

"Were they near a bus route or train station? Is he stalking them on public transportation and following them? There is some link to these victims and we don't know what it is," said Kern.

The first killing targeted Juan Vasquez Serrano, 39, in Oakland at around 4:15 a.m. on April 10, 2021. He was shot multiple times, according to the Alameda County coroner's bureau. It was not immediately clear if he was alone when he was killed.

In the nonfatal attack, the 46-year-old woman told investigators that she was inside her tent on April 16, 2021 at about 3:20 a.m. when she heard someone walking around outside.

"When she came out of her tent, she encountered someone holding a gun," McFadden said.

The suspect fired multiple shots, wounding the woman, but she tried to defend herself by advancing toward her attacker, the chief said. The shooter lowered the gun.

"She said there were no words mentioned at all," McFadden said.

The woman described the attacker as wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, dark-colored pants and an all-black COVID-style face mask.

In the fatal Stockton cases, none of the men were robbed or beaten before the killings, and none appeared to have known one another, Stockton Police Officer Joseph Silva said. The shootings also do not appear to be related to gangs or drugs.

On Monday, San Joaquin County's Office of the Medical Examiner identified the victims. Paul Yaw, 35, was killed on July 8; Salvador Debudey Jr., 43, died on Aug. 11; Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, was killed on Aug. 30; Juan Cruz, 52, was the Sept. 21 victim; and Lawrence Lopez Sr., 54, was slain on Sept. 27.

Lorenzo Lopez "was just a person who was out here at the wrong place at the wrong time at the wrong circumstance," his brother Jerry Lopez told ABC Sacramento affiliate KXTV. "It's hard to process that this has happened. I mean, me and my brother have been like twins. We were a year a part so we were pretty close."

Paul Yaw "was a good boy who grew into a good man with a big heart. He will always live on in our hearts. He was always there for you if you needed him," the family said in a statement to ABC News. "He was a son, brother, father, grandson, nephew and cousin. I still can't believe he's not coming back."