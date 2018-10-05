Serial killer Andrew Urdiales to be sentenced in murder of 5 women in Southern California

A 53-year-old former Marine on Wednesday was found guilty of the first-degree murders of five women in Southern California that occurred between 1986 and 1995. (KABC)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A sentencing hearing is scheduled to be held Friday for 53-year-old Andrew Urdiales, who was convicted in May of the first-degree murders of five Southern California women between 1986 and 1995 in Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

A jury has recommended the death penalty in the case. Urdiales, a former Marine, was found guilty by a unanimous verdict.

He had previously been convicted in the deaths of three women in Illinois.

According to prosecutors, Urdiales' Southland killing spree began in Mission Viejo on Jan. 18, 1986.

"On that day, he left Camp Pendleton with, in his words, a big 'ol hunting knife," senior Deputy District Attorney Matt Murphy said during closing arguments in Santa Ana.

Urdiales fatally stabbed college student Robbin Brandley, 23, while she was walking to her car at Saddleback College.

Later, while stationed at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Urdiales shot and killed four other women in the 1980s and 1990s. Mary Ann Wells was murdered in San Diego. The bodies of Julie McGhee and Denise Maney were found in the desert areas of Riverside County. Eighteen-year-old Tammie Erwin, the youngest victim, was also found dead in Riverside County.

Defense attorneys argued that Urdiales was born with brain damage as a result of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder and had a difficult upbringing.

At the time of his May conviction, Urdiales was already serving a life sentence for murdering three prostitutes in Chicago.
