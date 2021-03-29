Serial killer who murdered Riverside County boy dies in prison

BEAUMONT, Calif. (CNS) -- A prisoner convicted of killing a 10-year-old Beaumont boy 24 years ago, as well as four others in Idaho, died Sunday of a brain tumor.

Joseph Edward Duncan, 58, died at a hospital in Terra Haute, Indiana, while awaiting execution and serving multiple life sentences in federal prison, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

Duncan pled guilty to the 1997 murder of 10-year-old Anthony Martinez of Beaumont and four others in Idaho.

Anthony was abducted while playing in a neighbor's yard in Beaumont with his brother and some friends on April 4, 1997. Duncan initially tried to abduct Anthony's brother who managed to free himself with the help of Anthony, district attorney officials said. Duncan than grabbed Anthony, held a knife to his head, forced him into a car and drove away.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beaumontriverside countychild abductionmurderchild killedserial killerprison
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal rallies call for end to anti-Asian violence
Trial of ex-officer Derek Chauvin in death of George Floyd begins: LIVE
LBUSD, several other school districts reopening today
Water main break partially floods Pacific Palisades buildings
Biden administration working on system to prove vaccination
Staples, Office Depot to laminate vaccine cards for free
UCLA pulls off overtime upset over Alabama, moves to Elite 8
Show More
USC advances to Elite 8 with win over Oregon
COVID-19 origins inconclusive, draft of WHO report says
Container ship in Suez Canal set free, authorities say
A showstopping cliffhanger on 'American Idol'
Teen girls charged with murder, carjacking of Uber Eats driver in DC
More TOP STORIES News