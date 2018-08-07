Subway restaurant in San Fernando Valley robbed, fifth in roughly a week

EMBED </>More Videos

A Valley Village Subway restaurant was robbed Monday night, adding to four other Subway locations in the San Fernando Valley that have been robbed in roughly one week. (RMG News)

By ABC7.com staff
VALLEY VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Valley Village Subway restaurant was robbed Monday night, adding to four other Subway locations in the San Fernando Valley that have been robbed in roughly one week.

Monday night's robbery took place near Laurel Canyon and Riverside Drive at approximately 9:40 p.m. The male suspect appeared to be armed and was wearing a bandana and a black shirt, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It is not clear how much money he got away with before he fled on foot in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported.

This is the fifth Subway in roughly a week to be hit, but police have not confirmed if the latest robbery is connected to the previous four.

Police believe the previous four robberies were committed by the same suspect.

A robbery at a Subway in Porter Ranch was reported last Thursday. The suspect in that case also was a man with a gun and demanded cash.

Another robbery last Wednesday took place in Granada Hills. In each robbery, a suspect is only described by his clothing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
restaurantsrobberyarmed robberylapdsubway restaurantValley VillageLos Angeles CountySan Fernando Valley
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4,000-acre fire near Trabuco Canyon is 2 percent contained
LAPD: Suspect dead, FBI agent hospitalized after police shooting
Woman's body found in Highland parking lot
Santa Ana police: HS coach arrested for having sex with students
South LA store owner shot to death; killer at large
Elon Musk tweets he may take Tesla private and shares roar
Firefighters contain small brush fire near Morris Dam
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Show More
'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City officially has a new owner
Amazon looking to fill 200+ work-from-home positions
Police in IE ask for public's help in case of dead infant
Girl, 7, killed by dad in apparent murder-suicide in Philadelphia, police say
Hail hurts 14 people, kills 2 birds at Colorado zoo
More News