VALLEY VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A Valley Village Subway restaurant was robbed Monday night, adding to four other Subway locations in the San Fernando Valley that have been robbed in roughly one week.
Monday night's robbery took place near Laurel Canyon and Riverside Drive at approximately 9:40 p.m. The male suspect appeared to be armed and was wearing a bandana and a black shirt, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
It is not clear how much money he got away with before he fled on foot in an unknown direction.
No injuries were reported.
This is the fifth Subway in roughly a week to be hit, but police have not confirmed if the latest robbery is connected to the previous four.
Police believe the previous four robberies were committed by the same suspect.
A robbery at a Subway in Porter Ranch was reported last Thursday. The suspect in that case also was a man with a gun and demanded cash.
Another robbery last Wednesday took place in Granada Hills. In each robbery, a suspect is only described by his clothing.