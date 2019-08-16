Services scheduled for CHP officer killed in gun battle near Riverside freeway

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Funeral services have been announced for a California Highway Patrol officer who was killed in the line of duty earlier this week.
A memorial service for Andre Moye Jr. will be held Tuesday, August 20 at Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside at 10 a.m.
The service is open to the public.
Moye, 33, was shot and killed while trying to impound a truck just off the 215 Freeway when the driver allegedly grabbed a rifle and opened fire, authorities said.
Other CHP officers responded and joined what Riverside's police chief described as "a long and horrific gun battle," followed by police officers and deputies from nearby agencies. The gunman was killed in the confrontation, whose motive remains unknown.
Two other CHP officers were also wounded in the shootout. Both are expected to recover.
"It effected a lot of us. This is the second CHP officer we lost in the last four months out of this office," said Matthew Garcia with Caltrans.
CHP Sgt. Steve Licon was killed in April during a traffic stop in Lake Elsinore.
Once again, Caltrans will help the CHP lay another of their officers to rest during next week's memorial service for Moye.
"Any support that they or the family needs as far as traffic detail or setting anything up at the church for parking services... we will be there just as we did for Sgt. Licon," said Kasinga.
At a Tuesday press conference, Chief Bill Dance described Moye as a "very caring and giving person" who had been with the the Highway Patrol for about three years, serving the past year as a motorcycle officer.
Dance said he spoke with Moye's mother who told him that working for the CHP was his dream job.
"Officer Moye embodies everything that the California Highway Patrol stands for with professionalism, dedication and service to the public. Andre had a servant's heart and that's why he was a member of this organization," Dance said.
Dance added that Moye is survived by a large family including his wife, mother, father, stepfather and several siblings.
Services scheduled for CHP officer killed in gun battle near Riverside freeway
