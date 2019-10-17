Seth Rogen reacts to underage man getting arrested with fake McLovin ID at bar

IOWA CITY, IOWA -- Life is imitating art in Iowa, where a 20-year-old is accused of posing as a 25-year-old organ donor from Hawaii named McLovin. "Superbad" star Seth Rogen reacted to the news on social media, appearing amused to see someone use the fake ID made famous by the hit film.

Daniel Burleson was arrested at The Airliner bar in Iowa City on Oct. 11 after using the fake ID with a likeness to the movie's character, Fogell, played by Christopher Mintz-Plasse.

Burleson said he bought the ID on Amazon, where it sells for around $15.

The stunt was inspired by the popular 2007 movie, which Rogen starred in and co-wrote. High school students Seth and Evan - Jonah Hill and Michael Cera's lead characters - hilariously bashed their friend Fogell for getting a fake ID with "One name? One name!" to use at a liquor store.

After hearing about the story, Rogen tweeted, "My work here is done."

The tweet has gone viral with hundreds of thousands of likes, retweets and comments, including some who quoted iconic lines from the film.





Others called for Rogen to pay Burleson's legal fees.



Burleson faces several charges, including public intoxication and being in a bar after 10 p.m. while underage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arrestbarunderage drinkingpolice
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Driver leads authorities on chase through San Fernando Valley
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
Great California ShakeOut: 10.7 million participate in quake drill
Helen Hunt recovering after SUV T-boned in LA
30K SCE customers could lose power ahead of high winds
Woman who streamed crash that killed sister rearrested after chase
OC sheriff's investigator allegedly pulls gun on teens at skate park
Show More
Uber launches text-to-911 app feature in LA County
Iconic Mammoth Mountain sign could be yours
Great Dane gives birth to green puppy in Colorado
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
Border Patrol's growing presence at hospitals creates fear
More TOP STORIES News