Corona: Sheriff's deputies make arrests, impound dozens of vehicles at street racing gathering

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Sheriff's deputies on Saturday evening broke up a large gathering of street racers who had taken over a parking lot in Corona, authorities said.As many as 15 people were arrested and up to 30 vehicles were impounded.The incident happened about 11:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Green River Road.According to a spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, investigators learned that a large group of racers would be driving to the scene from Orange County.The drivers performed "doughnut" maneuvers after taking over a parking lot that serves multiple businesses, authorities said.