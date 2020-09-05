Several boats sink during Texas parade supporting Trump on Lake Travis

AUSTIN, Texas -- Several boats sank in Texas Saturday while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump.

The incidents were reported at Lake Travis in Travis County, home of the state capital Austin.



"We responded to multiple calls of boats in distress, several of them sank," but there are no reports of fatalities or injuries and investigators have not determined how many boats sank on the lake near Austin, according to sheriff's spokesperson Kristen Dark.


Videos posted to social media show hundreds of boats donning Trump flags idling in the Lake Travis water and helicopters floating above.

Video shows a "boat parade" in support of President Donald Trump on Lake Travis in Texas.



More than 8,000 responded to a Facebook event titled, "Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade," asking participants to decorate "boats in patriotic colors and fly as many Trump flags as she can handle."

"For safety reasons, we do request that slower vessels remain in the back of the line up," the event description reads, in part.

Dark said the cause was under investigation, but there was no indication of an intentional act.

"We have no reason to suspect foul play in any of these," sinkings, Dark said.

Dark said weather conditions were generally calm and meteorologist Paul Yura with the National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio said there were were no storms in the area at the time and winds were generally 10 mph (16 kph) or less.

"The lake should be fairly navigable, without issue at those wind speeds," according to Yura.

Lake Travis is an approximately 19,000-acre impoundment about 12 miles northwest of Austin.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
