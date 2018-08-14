Several die in bridge collapse during strong storm

MARK OSBORNE
A section of a towering highway bridge collapsed in Italy Tuesday, sending cars plunging 300 feet to the ground and killing several people, officials said.

The collapse in Genoa occurred during strong storms moving through the area of northwest Italy, according to authorities.

At least 10 vehicles were on the bridge in a port section of the city when the span gave way, officials said.

The collapse happened on part of the viaduct between Pocever and Mornandi on the A10 highway, the country's national police, Polizia di Stato, said.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Car crashes into pedestrians in London, terror suspect arrested
9 injured in crash involving LAPD car in Lake Balboa
Family shares story behind Holy Fire firefighter hug photo
Simi Valley residents upset over idea to use groundwater during emergencies
LAPD investigating man who slapped hippo's butt at LA Zoo
Bodycam video shows Vegas officer shooting man with knife
Firefighter killed while battling Mendocino Complex Fires
Trump, Omarosa spar over claim he used N-word
Show More
Amid Holy Fire, Lake Elsinore residents clean up pink fire retardant
Firefighters rescue tortoise trapped in hole
Ex-OC choir coach accused of molesting boy held on $60M bail
Dodger Stadium to resume in-seat beer sales
Basketball coach charged for punch that killed tourist in NY
More News