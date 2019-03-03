Several people, including 4 kids, hurt in South LA crash

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several people, including four children, were taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles late Saturday.The crash happened shortly before midnight near 24th Street and South Central Avenue.Los Angeles police said there were four kids and two adults in a minivan that was involved and one person in the second car. Police said all injuries were minor.The circumstances surrounding the collision were not immediately released, but investigators were looking into whether DUI was a factor.