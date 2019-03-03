Several people, including 4 kids, hurt in South LA crash

EMBED <>More Videos

Several people, including four children, were taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles late Saturday.

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several people, including four children, were taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles late Saturday.

The crash happened shortly before midnight near 24th Street and South Central Avenue.

Los Angeles police said there were four kids and two adults in a minivan that was involved and one person in the second car. Police said all injuries were minor.

The circumstances surrounding the collision were not immediately released, but investigators were looking into whether DUI was a factor.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angelesduichild injuredcrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Another horse dies at Santa Anita Park, bringing death toll to 20
SpaceX's Dragon capsule docks at International Space Station
LA County orders deputy rehired by Villanueva to turn in badge, weapon
Scattered showers through Sunday amid cool temps in SoCal
David Beckham's statue unveiled by LA Galaxy
5-year-old boy calls police on Momo challenge
Oregon man survives 5 days in snow by eating Taco Bell sauce
Show More
Jiujitsu coach arrested on suspicion of rape in Agoura Hills
21-year-old man shot to death in Burbank
Rain causes concern for Canyon Country homeowners near large fissure
'The Sandlot' will return as TV series with original cast
Teen girls learn what it takes to be an LAFD firefighter
More TOP STORIES News