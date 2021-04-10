severe weather

Severe storms pound the South, another round expected

EMBED <>More Videos

Severe storms ravage the Deep South, 1 dead in Louisiana

Millions of people woke up to flooding rain, damaging winds and possible tornadoes across the Deep South, where severe storms left damage from eastern Texas, Arkansas and at least one fatality in Louisiana. On Saturday, more storms were expected from New Orleans to Tallahassee, Florida.

Friday's storms included multiple tornado warnings and flash flooding alerts.

Campers at Lake Wright Patman near Texarkana in northeast Texas were cleaning up Saturday after trees were blown over, damaging vehicles. Vehicles also sustained damage from fallen trees in southwest Arkansas, according to an emergency manager in Lafayette County.



In Louisiana, storms were blamed for one fatality and multiple people injured in St. Landry Parish, according to KATC-TV.

There were more than 121,000 customers without power Saturday in the South, including more than 50,000 without power in Louisiana and over 42,000 in Mississippi.

After facing back-to-back severe storms all week, more storms were expected Saturday afternoon through the evening from southeast Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, extending to the western parts of Georgia.

About 6 million people will be facing damaging winds, flooding rain and a few tornadoes.

These storms move east on Sunday, impacting Northern Florida to New York City.

Up to 4 inches of rain are possible over the next couple of days with these storms.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertexaslouisianaarkansasmississippialabamafloridafloodingwind damagetornadou.s. & worldstorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEVERE WEATHER
Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf of Mexico
Flex Alert extended through tonight due to above-normal temps
Lancaster sets record with 58th day of 100 degree heat
TOP STORIES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News