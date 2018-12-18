Severely abused dog found in Long Beach dumpster recovering after surgery

This severely abused terrier-maltese-poodle mix was found abandoned inside a dumpster in Long Beach.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A severely abused dog found abandoned in a Long Beach trash bin is recovering after successfully undergoing surgery.

The terrier-maltese-poodle mix, which rescuers named Chloe, was found in a tied-up trash bag. That bag was discovered inside a dumpster northeast of downtown earlier this month.

Rescuers with the nonprofit Fix Long Beach Pets and Animals said Chloe had a fractured skull, her legs were snapped in half and she had bruises all down the side of her head. They also found out later she was covered in human urine.

Chloe underwent surgery to repair her broken leg on Friday at Long Beach Animal Emergency. The procedure included re-aligning Chloe's fractured femur and placing a titanium plate to support the leg during the recovery process, according to a news release by Pathway Vet Alliance.

The dog was expected to be discharged from the animal hospital sometime Tuesday, though she will likely require two months of physical therapy and rehab to recover fully from her injuries, according to the news release.

"The outpouring of support for Chloe as she's gone through recovery is truly remarkable. Because of the dedicated efforts of her rescuers and the help of the community, Chloe has a happy life ahead of her," said Thomas Babcock, hospital administrator at Long Beach Animal Emergency.

Fix Long Beach Pets and Animals is asking the public for help with Chloe's medical bills - so far it's about $8,000 to $12,000 for one surgery.

Rescuers and private donors have put up a reward of more than $15,000 to go toward anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for Chloe's abuse.

If you would like to donate, you may do so by using PayPal for the account donate@fixlongbeachpets.com.

If you have information regarding this case, you're urged to contact the Long Beach Animal Care Service's Special Investigation Unit at (562) 570-3086.
