LA County crews scramble to clean up after sewage spill; several beaches remain closed

Seal Beach’s Surfside Beach and Huntington Beach’s Sunset Beach are closed due to a sewage spill caused by a blockage of a sewer main line in Carson. The area will stay closed to swimming, surfing, and diving until water quality meet acceptable standards. https://t.co/71BjsorNlG pic.twitter.com/6lO4wZmN56 — OC Health Care Agency (@ochealth) January 2, 2022

UPDATE Districts staff and contractors worked through the night. At 9 p.m. last night, we got a fifth bypass system going. That combined with reduced evening flows was enough to completely stop the sewage overflow. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/xyW15GHOFB — Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts (@SanDistricts) January 1, 2022

As protection against today’s high flows, we have installed 6th, 7th and 8th bypass systems. Our crews finished cleaning 212th Street last night after the overflow stopped. (2/4) — Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts (@SanDistricts) January 1, 2022

Work to clear the blocked sewer by the 110 freeway is expected to be complete today. Once cleared, the sewer’s capacity will be partly restored, which will provide additional ability to handle peak sewer flows. Focus will then turn towards a permanent repair of that sewer.(3/4) pic.twitter.com/GH7DV8bQy5 — Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts (@SanDistricts) January 1, 2022

The monitoring of water quality mentioned in our last update continues. We will continue to have staff monitor the situation. If you have any questions or concerns, email us at info@lacsd.org. (4/4) @cityofcarson_ca @lapublichealth — Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts (@SanDistricts) January 1, 2022

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Southern California beaches soiled by a sewage spill will remain closed until testing of water samples shows bacteria levels are within state standards, officials said.A sewer main line failed Thursday in the city of Carson and millions of gallons of untreated sewage was discharged into the Dominguez Channel, a waterway that empties into Los Angeles Harbor.Officials estimate about 8.5 million gallons of sewage flowed from the line, Bryan Langpap with the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts told the Orange County Register on Saturday. The flow was stopped Friday night.The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health closed Cabrillo, Point Fermin, White Point Park, Royal Palm and Rancho Palos Verdes beaches. Seal Beach was among areas closed in neighboring Orange County.In Long Beach, health officer Dr. Anissa Davis ordered a temporary closure of all swimming areas of the city's approximately 7 miles of beaches.The 70th annual Polar Bear Swim that usually draws hundreds of people to Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro for a New Year's Day plunge was canceled.L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn called for an investigation by the county Sanitation District to determine whether the spill was caused by "aging or faulty infrastructure.""A sewage spill of this magnitude is dangerous and unacceptable, and we need to understand what happened," she said in a statement.