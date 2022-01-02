sewage spill

LA County crews scramble to clean up after sewage spill; several beaches remain closed

A sewer main line failed Thursday in Carson and millions of gallons of untreated sewage was discharged into the Dominguez Channel.
EMBED <>More Videos

LA County crews scramble to clean up after massive sewage spill

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Southern California beaches soiled by a sewage spill will remain closed until testing of water samples shows bacteria levels are within state standards, officials said.

A sewer main line failed Thursday in the city of Carson and millions of gallons of untreated sewage was discharged into the Dominguez Channel, a waterway that empties into Los Angeles Harbor.



Officials estimate about 8.5 million gallons of sewage flowed from the line, Bryan Langpap with the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts told the Orange County Register on Saturday. The flow was stopped Friday night.









The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health closed Cabrillo, Point Fermin, White Point Park, Royal Palm and Rancho Palos Verdes beaches. Seal Beach was among areas closed in neighboring Orange County.

In Long Beach, health officer Dr. Anissa Davis ordered a temporary closure of all swimming areas of the city's approximately 7 miles of beaches.

The 70th annual Polar Bear Swim that usually draws hundreds of people to Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro for a New Year's Day plunge was canceled.

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn called for an investigation by the county Sanitation District to determine whether the spill was caused by "aging or faulty infrastructure."

"A sewage spill of this magnitude is dangerous and unacceptable, and we need to understand what happened," she said in a statement.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachlos angeles countycarsonbeacheshazmatodorspillsport of los angelesinvestigationsewage spillinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SEWAGE SPILL
Long Beach closes beaches after sewage spill of up to 7M gallons
Hyperion sewage spill: 1 month later, smell still afflicts residents
Bacteria prompt health warning for beaches near Dockweiler, El Segundo
Sewage spill report blames public health for delayed notification
TOP STORIES
Rose Parade: Pasadena's beloved tradition returns amid omicron surge
LA County sees another steep rise in COVID hospitalizations
Airline woes continue with 2,400 U.S. flights canceled amid outbreak
Pope Francis on new year: Pandemic is hard, but focus on the good
Woman, man killed in apparent murder-suicide; children found unharmed
Pregnant woman is shot at New Year's Eve party in Santa Clarita
UC Riverside among US colleges returning to online classes
Show More
'New Year's miracle': No deaths reported in massive Colorado wildfire
Need to hit a store on New Year's Day? Here's what's open
Why prices are expected to continue soaring in 2022
At least 6 injured during shooting at shopping center in South LA
Betty White, America's 'Golden Girl,' dies at 99
More TOP STORIES News