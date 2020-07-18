Sex offender Cary Smith relocates from Orange to Corona; police issue alert

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6320016" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A sex offender and former Costa Mesa resident held at a state mental hospital for more than 20 years has been released.

Mr. Smith is not on any form of supervised release or required to register as a sex offender. Smith can move around without restrictions. Corona PD will update the community when he leaves. — Corona Police Dept. #CoronaPD (@CoronaPD) July 18, 2020

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Corona police on Saturday issued a community alert after a man described by authorities as a dangerous sex offender relocated from the city of Orange to Riverside County.In a tweet published at 10 a.m., the Corona Police Department said 59-year-old Cary Jay Smith was "currently" in that city, adding that officers "are watching Smith while he is in Corona to ensure the safety of the community."The agency noted that Smith, a former Costa Mesa resident who was released from a state mental hospital earlier this week, "is not on any form of supervised release or required to register as a sex offender. Smith can move around without restrictions."In 1985, Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor sexual offense involving a child and was compelled to register as a sex offender; that requirement expired in 2005.The Orange County District Attorney's Office in 2002 filed 20 felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor against him, but the charges were dismissed due to the statute of limitations.Smith has previously told investigators that he fantasized about raping and killing young boys. He claimed to have "killed 3 boys" and "molested 200." Whether those claims have ever been substantiated is unclear."He prefers to go by the name Mr. RTK, which stands for rape, torture, kill," County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement Tuesday, warning county residents about Smith's release from Coalinga State Hospital in Fresno County.Smith briefly settled in Costa Mesa and then Orange, causing an uproar in both cities, before moving on to Corona.Corona police on Saturday said the department will "update the community when he leaves."