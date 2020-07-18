'Dangerous' sex offender moves into Orange after release from mental hospital, police say

A man described as a dangerous sex offender who was recently released from a mental hospital after 20 years has moved into an adult residential facility in the city of Orange, officials say.
Cary Jay Smith, 59, was released from a state hospital this week, triggering warnings from local law enforcement officials.

In 1985, Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor sexual offense involving a child and had to register as a sex offender, but that requirement was removed in 2005.

In 1999, he was admitted to Patton State Hospital in San Bernardino back in 1999. His wife had provided a psychiatrist with a letter in which Smith described sex acts he wanted to perform on a 7-year-old boy who lived in their Costa Mesa neighborhood.

Since then, Smith has been held under the state's Welfare and Institutions Code after a series of civil trials determined that he "demonstrated danger of inflicting substantial physical harm" to children, according to a press release from officials. Every six months, he gets a new trial to prove that he no longer poses a danger to society. Psychologists have testified over the years he poses an imminent danger to society.

Smith was freed Tuesday after the Coalinga State Hospital did not renew the hold against him.

The Orange Police Department says Smith checked into an adult residential facility in the area of Tustin Street and Chapman Avenue, based on a recommendation from the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Orange police say officers spoke to the facility's administrator and provided information about Smith, but he was still accepted into the facility.

The Orange Police Department said it has established a surveillance detail to monitor Smith and will continue efforts to have him relocated.



The department also issued a warning to residents about trying to confront Smith. They noted that is not wanted for a crime and is not on probation or parole and is not registered as a sex offender.

Officials say Smith has repeatedly testified that he fantasizes about raping and killing young boys. Smith claims he has killed three boys and molested another 200.
It does not appear those claims have ever been substantiated.

"He prefers to go by the name Mr. RTK, which stands for rape, torture, kill," County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement warning county residents about his release.

Spitzer and Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Michelle Steel urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to intervene and reinstate the requirement that Smith register as a sex offender.
