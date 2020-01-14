Sexual assault suspect accused of approaching young girls in Hollywood, social media stalking

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for additional victims of a sexual assault suspect and possible predator accused of using social media to stalk young girls.

Los Angeles police say 25-year-old Markell Rowland, who also goes by the names Markel Southall and Kel, has a history of approaching young girls in Hollywood and asking for their social media profiles. He allegedly contacted other girls directly online.

He was originally arrested in November and faces several charges, including unlawful sex with a minor and assault with intent to commit oral copulation and criminal threats.

Rowland is in custody on a parole violation hold, and his bail for the current charges was set at $225,000.

Any additional victims are encouraged to contact Los Angeles police. Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact Operations West Bureau Detective Perkins at 213-473-0447.
