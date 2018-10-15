Sexual assault suspect sought for attacking woman in Arcadia

Police are on the hunt for an El Monte man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in Arcadia in September.

At around 8:42 p.m. on Sept. 8, a woman was walking along the 2300 block of S. Santa Anita Avenue. A man approached her from behind, grabbed her, forcefully moved her behind a hedge and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The woman was able to escape and run away, while the suspect fled the scene northbound on Santa Anita Avenue on a silver colored BMX-style bicycle.

DNA recovered from the scene enabled investigators to identify the suspect as 27-year-old Robert Anthony Padilla of El Monte. Authorities believe Padilla was a transient at the time of the attack.

Padilla is known to frequent the North El Monte area and surrounding cities. He is described as a Hispanic man, standing around 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said the case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, and a felony warrant was obtained for Padilla's arrest. His bail has been set at $1,450,000.00.

Investigators are seeking the public's assistance in locating Padilla. If you know his whereabouts, you're advised not to contact him on your own. Rather, you're urged to contact your local law enforcement agency or call the Arcadia Police Department at (626) 574-5156 with case ID #18-4073.

You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
