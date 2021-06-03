Police arrest suspect who allegedly broke into Fontana home, sexually assaulted disabled woman

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect who police say broke into a Fontana home and sexually assaulted a 58-year-old wheelchair-bound woman has been arrested, authorities said.

Raul Alzaga was wanted for allegedly breaking into a home on Juniper Avenue early Tuesday morning by removing some window screens and forcing his way inside, according to the Fontana Police Department.

At a Wednesday afternoon press conference, department officials said tips led to his arrest. Though a specific location was not disclosed, police cornered the suspect in an alley where he then tried to cut his own throat with a knife he had on him.

Authorities say he then collapsed into a pile of garbage and continued to slice his throat until he was disarmed. Alzaga was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police say he is a documented gang member from the San Gabriel Valley and was on felony probation.

Police say he had sexually assaulted another woman Tuesday morning at a different home on the same block a little earlier, but was scared off by a family member.



