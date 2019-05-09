crime

Sexual predator posing as photographer in Sylmar arrested again

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Aaron Clark, 40, has been in custody of the Los Angeles Police Department since April 14, 2019 for sexual assault related offenses.

"Clark was using the Internet in various capacities. Through various dating websites, possibly tinder, possibly plenty of fish, definitely skipthegames.com," said Debra Malinowski, Detective for LAPD's Mission Area Station.

Clark was also using different websites to set up what looked like employment opportunities in the entertainment industry, and pretending to be a photographer. This was a way to bring victims to his home in Sylmar.

Two victims have come forward alleging that they were assaulted between April 13 and 14, 2019. The Los Angeles County District Attorney filed one count of forcible rape and one count of forcible oral copulation against Clark, and he is being held on $1.2 million bail.

Clark was arrested in 2003 for sexual assault and victimizing two minors. In 2014, he was also convicted of child molestation and went back to prison.

Now, LAPD Mission Division is asking the public if they know anything about other potential victims of Clark's. To inform LAPD Mission Area Detective Unit at 818-838-9971.
