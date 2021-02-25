SF father begs for help finding 14-year-old daughter struggling through pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco father is asking for the public's help in finding his 14-year-old daughter.

Katlin Gallaread hasn't been seen by her family since last Tuesday night.

Her father says a girl resembling Katlin was spotted near their old home in the Sacramento area.

Jason Gallaread says Katlin has been struggling being stuck in the house, not seeing her friends due to the pandemic.

He offered this message to his daughter, "Katlin, I love you, we're looking for you, we miss you, your mother came out to California so she's hoping she can see you too. So if you can call her, call somebody from the family, let us know you're okay and that you're safe. We miss you and we hope you come back soon, baby."

Posters are now up around San Francisco and are posted on social media.

If you or anyone who know has seen Katlin, who's about 5-foot-1 and weighs 90 pounds, dial 911.
