THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING

Sgt. Ron Helus, hero who confronted Borderline Bar & Grill gunman, to be laid to rest

EMBED </>More Videos

A public memorial service will be held Thursday for Sgt. Ron Helus, who died a hero at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks. (KABC)

By
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
Family and friends will gather Thursday to honor and pay tribute to Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed confronting the gunman in the mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.

The public memorial service will be held at the Calvary Community Church, 5495 Via Rocas, in Westlake Village. After the service, a short procession will take place and a graveside service will be at Pierce Brothers Valley Mortuary and Cemetery, 5600 Lindero Canyon Road.

Helus, 54, rushed into the bar moments after gunfire erupted and saved at least four people before he was shot and fatally wounded on Nov. 7. A 29-year veteran of the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, Helus was described as a hero by Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean.

MORE: Remembering the victims of the Thousand Oaks mass shooting

"Ron was a hard working, dedicated sheriff's sergeant," Dean said the night of the shooting. "He was totally committed. He gave his all. And tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero."

Dean said Helus was planning to retire within the next year.

Helus is survived by a wife and son.

EMBED More News Videos

A sheriff's sergeant who was on the verge of retirement was killed in the shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
thousand oaks mass shootingmemorialmass shootingventura county sheriff's departmentSimi ValleyThousand OaksVentura CountyWestlake VillageLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING
'I will always see him as my hero': Cody Coffman honored at funeral
CMAs pay tribute to 12 victims of Thousand Oaks mass shooting
Thousand Oaks community gathers to honor mass shooting victims
Heartbroken father loses veteran son in mass shooting
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: How to help victims
More thousand oaks mass shooting
Top Stories
Briggs Fire: Santa Paula brush fire burns 75-100 acres
Woolsey Fire containment increases to 57 percent
Homeless man, couple allegedly made up story for GoFundMe
Central American migrants seeking asylum reach US border
Firefighter battling Woolsey Fire struck by vehicle in Ventura
Overturned tanker prompts closure of SB 710 Fwy in East LA
'I will always see him as my hero': Cody Coffman honored at funeral
Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence in LA
Show More
Community meeting held in Thousand Oaks for Woolsey Fire evacuees
Camp Fire death toll climbs to 56 in Butte County
Newbury Park pharmacy delivers medications to fire evacuees
Large-scale active shooter drill held in Riverside
Point Dume residents consider forming own fire department
More News