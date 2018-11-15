THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --Family and friends will gather Thursday to honor and pay tribute to Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed confronting the gunman in the mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.
The public memorial service will be held at the Calvary Community Church, 5495 Via Rocas, in Westlake Village. After the service, a short procession will take place and a graveside service will be at Pierce Brothers Valley Mortuary and Cemetery, 5600 Lindero Canyon Road.
Helus, 54, rushed into the bar moments after gunfire erupted and saved at least four people before he was shot and fatally wounded on Nov. 7. A 29-year veteran of the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, Helus was described as a hero by Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean.
"Ron was a hard working, dedicated sheriff's sergeant," Dean said the night of the shooting. "He was totally committed. He gave his all. And tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero."
Dean said Helus was planning to retire within the next year.
Helus is survived by a wife and son.